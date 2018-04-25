 This lady regrets ignoring BBN winner, Miracle, two years ago - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

This lady regrets ignoring BBN winner, Miracle, two years ago – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Apr 25, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Pulse Nigeria

This lady regrets ignoring BBN winner, Miracle, two years ago
Pulse Nigeria
A Snapchat User by the name of Omotoke Dacoco has admitted to blocking new Big Brother Naija winner, Miracle, whenever he tried to slide into her DM. Published: 2 minutes ago; Vwovwe Egbo. Print; eMail. play. 24/7 Live – Subscribe to the Pulse
BBNaija 2018: Juliet Ibrahim reacts to Miracle's emergence as winnerDaily Post Nigeria
#BBNaija: Alex shares first post as she goes on Media Tour (Photos)Information Nigeria
BBNaija : Gov. Okorocha congratulates MiracleP.M. News
NAIJA.NG –The Punch –Nigerian Bulletin –Guardian (blog)
all 87 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.