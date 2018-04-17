“This one is for all the small girls back home in Nigeria” – Dancer who performed with Beyoncé at #Coachella is Thankful — Nigeria Today

“This one is for all the small girls back home in Nigeria” – Dancer who performed with Beyoncé at #Coachella is Thankful

Diddi Emah, a Nigerian dancer who performed with Beyoncé at Coachella, has only praise for the Queen Bee. Emah, a singer, dancer, and entrepreneur, had the spotlight shine on her when she performed as Beyoncé’s choir sang her hit “Party.” Twirling spirit sticks in the air while dancing, Diddi Emah (from Akwa Ibom, Nigeria, her middle […]

The post "This one is for all the small girls back home in Nigeria" – Dancer who performed with Beyoncé at #Coachella is Thankful appeared first on BellaNaija

