“This second coming of Buhari portends goodwill for freedom lovers” – IPOB — Nigeria Today

“This second coming of Buhari portends goodwill for freedom lovers” – IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has described as a good thing President Muhammadu Buhari‘s declaration of his intention to run for a second term as president, The Cable reports. In a statement released by the IPOB spokesperson Emma Powerful, he said Buhari’s “second coming” portends goodwill. This is because they have always maintained that the secession of […]

The post “This second coming of Buhari portends goodwill for freedom lovers” – IPOB appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

