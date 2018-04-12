 This throwback video of Ebuka getting evicted from the Big Brother Naija house in 2007 is all you need to see today — Nigeria Today
This throwback video of Ebuka getting evicted from the Big Brother Naija house in 2007 is all you need to see today

Posted on Apr 12, 2018 in Entertainment

What most people don’t know is that Ebuka was a contestant in the very first edition of the show that held in Lagos, Nigeria back in 2007.

Back then, Olisa Adibua was the host and Ebuka was the 7th housemate to be evicted from the show that evenutally saw Katung emerge as the winner.

Below is the video from his eviction…

