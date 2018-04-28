THIS WEEK: Cabinet reviews the Landlords and Tenants bill - Independent — Nigeria Today

THIS WEEK: Cabinet reviews the Landlords and Tenants bill – Independent



Independent THIS WEEK: Cabinet reviews the Landlords and Tenants bill

Independent

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The proposed Landlords and Tenants Bill that seeks to repeal the current Rent Restriction Act of 1959 and the Distress for Rent Act of 1933 will soon be tabled after cabinet reviewed it. This was revealed by Lands …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

