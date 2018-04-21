THIS WEEK: DP boss Mao in party reunion drive — Nigeria Today

THIS WEEK: DP boss Mao in party reunion drive

THIS WEEK: DP boss Mao in party reunion drive

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The president general of the Democratic Party (DP) Norbert Mao has reached out to rival factions in the party aimed at building unity and cohesion in Uganda’s oldest political party. At a press briefing at the party headquarters, Mao said he had held talks with members of the Suubi faction of the party like Erias Lukwago who is also the Kampala City Lord Mayor, Betty Nambooze, Mukono Municipality MP.

The party has also organised a reunion meeting for all the Uganda Young Democrats alumni. Before the reunion meeting set for May 2, the party top leadership will meet to discuss key issues aimed at revitalizing the party. DP Secretary General Gerald Siranda said mobilization efforts were ongoing to recruit new members and lure back those who had abandoned the party.

Mao’s leadership faced an internal revolt last year led by the party’s vice president for Bganda region who staged an assembly vowing to re-align DP to its roots. Mao has been party president since 2010 and was re-elected in 2015.

Share on: WhatsApp

The post THIS WEEK: DP boss Mao in party reunion drive appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

