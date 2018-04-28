THIS WEEK: Ministry in cholera vaccination drive — Nigeria Today

THIS WEEK: Ministry in cholera vaccination drive

Kampala, Uganda |THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Health is set to roll out an oral cholera vaccination in the disease districts of Hoima, Buliisa, Pakwach, Nebbi, Kasese, Ntoroko, Zombo, Moyo, Busia, Namayingo and Arua. The exercise that is to be conducted in a phased manner starts in May and will end in October.

360,000 doses of the vaccine have been procured to initially vaccinate 5 sub-counties of Kyangwali, Kabwoya, Buseruka, Bugambe and Kahoora division mainly targeting refugee camps who have recently suffered an outbreak.

In February, the area suffered a major outbreak leading to 2095 suspected cases of which 44 people died.

In this drive, all persons above one year in those areas will be administered two oral doses in a space of two weeks and it offers protection of about five years.

However, cholera which is characterized by among others severe diarrhea can be avoided with simple tips such as washing one’s hands before eating, washing fruits and vegetables before eating them and covering food to protect it from getting contaminated.

