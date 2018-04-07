THIS WEEK: Museveni proposes tax on WhatsApp, Facebook — Nigeria Today

THIS WEEK: Museveni proposes tax on WhatsApp, Facebook

THIS WEEK: Museveni proposes tax on WhatsApp, Facebook

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Museveni has directed the Ministry of Finance to introduce taxes on social media platforms – WhatsApp and Facebook as a way of raising revenue.

In a letter to the Finance Minister, the President expressed concern at what he referred to as lack of seriousness by the Ministry and Uganda Revenue Authority at identifying new tax sources.

“Olugambo (gossip) on social media (opinions, prejudices, insults, friendly chats) and advertisements by Google and I do not know who else must pay tax because we need resources to cope with the consequences of their lugambo”, he noted in the letter arguing that government misses a lot of money in form of taxes when it fails to tax non educational communications on the internet, citing Facebook and Whatsapp as some of the social media platforms from which government can get money.

According to him, if a fee of Shs100 per day is charged on a SIM card that uses these social media platforms, there is potential of collecting up to Shs400billion in revenue every year.

Share on: WhatsApp

The post THIS WEEK: Museveni proposes tax on WhatsApp, Facebook appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

