THIS WEEK: Ochola orders more audits in Police — Nigeria Today

THIS WEEK: Ochola orders more audits in Police

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | In more changes aimed at professionalising the Police, Martin Okoth Ochola, the Inspector General of Police, has ordered for a headcount in Uganda Police Force to establish the actual number of serving officers countrywide. In the headcount, officers will be required to submit their bank account number, Tax Identification Number, National Identification Number and other paperwork regarding promotion. Ochola ordered the Professional Standards Unit (PSU) commandant William Okalany to coordinate the exercise. The personnel headcount will start with Kampala Metropolitan Police and proceed upcountry. The exercise is aimed at streamlining the police payroll among other things. Ochola also ordered Police directors to submit reports about the state of their respective directorates. The IGP also tasked the Police director of Counter Terrorism, Abbas Byakagaba to name all persons being guarded by Police. The officers who perform this role fall under Very Important Persons Protection Unit (VIPPU) headed by Ludovic Awita. The VIPPU however falls under the Counter Terrorism directorate.

