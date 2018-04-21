THIS WEEK: Shs18billion needed to recruit science teachers — Nigeria Today

THIS WEEK: Shs18billion needed to recruit science teachers

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Minister of Education and Sports Janet Museveni has appealed to the parliamentary committee on education to help her ministry secure Shs18billion to recruit 2000 teachers for science subjects in secondary schools.

Janet, also the First Lady said the ministry of education had failed to get the money from the ministry of finance for the last two years. She told the committee chaired by Connie Galiwango, Mbale Woman MP, that failure to secure the money means that the nation would not attain certain set objectives in the National Development Plan.

There are an estimated 8000 science teachers in the country across the 1000 government-aided schools. The education committee also heard that although each school ought to have a minimum of nine science teachers, there were 500 schools that do not have the required numbers including districts that do not have a single science teacher!

