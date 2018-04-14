THIS WEEK: Shs30billion stolen in local governments — Nigeria Today

THIS WEEK: Shs30billion stolen in local governments

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Local Government Committee of Parliament revealed that over Shs30billion was stolen in local governments in the 2015/2016 financial year. The findings were based on the report by the Auditor General and investigations done by the committee.

Reagan Okumu, the committee chairperson presented the committee report in parliament with a raft of recommendations. Okumu said many local governments lack records of what has been collected, citing it as a cause of mismanagement.

The worst performing districts in management of revenue collection were Abim, Kamuli and Tororo. Okumu said district leaders of Mbale, Apac, Mayuge and Pader were notorious for misappropriating funds. He also said the committee made 79 referrals to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions to those suspected of embezzlement.

