THIS WEEK: Simon Kinobe elected Uganda Law Society President — Nigeria Today

THIS WEEK: Simon Kinobe elected Uganda Law Society President

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Law Society elected a new President- Simon Kinobe during its annual general meeting held on April 7 at Imperial Resort Beach Hotel, Entebbe. Kinobe beat off competition from Alice Namuli winning 760 of the lawyers’ votes against Namuli’s 268.

Kinobe promised to build on the success of his predecessor Francis Gimara. He also vowed to negotiate guarantee pacts with sector players to ensure that members get equal access to business opportunities including more trainings on mergers and synergies.

Other challenges that Kinobe will face as ULS President are increasing disregard of the constitution by the government, human rights violations and arbitrary arrests of government critics. In the other members of the ULS Cabinet, Pheona Wall was elected Vice President, and Aaron Besigye as the Treasurer.

