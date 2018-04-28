THIS WEEK: Swaziland is now kingdom of eSwatini - Independent — Nigeria Today

THIS WEEK: Swaziland is now kingdom of eSwatini – Independent
|
Independent
|
THIS WEEK: Swaziland is now kingdom of eSwatini
Independent
Kampala, Uganda |THE INDEPENDENT | I would like to announce that from today onwards, our country will be known as the Kingdom of eSwatini, King Mswati III of Swaziland announced at the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the 50th anniversary of Swazi …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!