THIS WEEK: Traders welcome Landlords and Tenants Bill — Nigeria Today

THIS WEEK: Traders welcome Landlords and Tenants Bill

THIS WEEK: Traders welcome Landlords and Tenants Bill

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Traders have welcomed the Landlords and Tenants Bill which will put an end to the practice of charging rent on commercial and residential property countrywide in foreign currency especially dollars.

Cabinet already approved the bill and it awaits passing by parliament. Chris Baryomunsi, the minister of state for housing said under the proposed law, the unit rent cost shall be in Uganda shillings unless the landlord and tenant expressly agree to transact in foreign currency. In the new bill, landlords cannot increase rent fees beyond 10% in a year.

Several property owners charge rent in dollars which tenants describe as hurtful to both the formal and informal sectors of the economy. Kampala City Traders Association (KACITA) chairman Evaristo Kayondo said the bill would rein in notorious landlords who hike rent overnight and forcefully evict tenants in favour of foreign traders especially Asian businessmen who pay in foreign currency.

Share on: WhatsApp

The post THIS WEEK: Traders welcome Landlords and Tenants Bill appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

