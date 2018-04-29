Those waiting for me, will wait in vain, Fayose reacts to rumours of plans to arrest him after leaving office — Nigeria Today

Those waiting for me, will wait in vain, Fayose reacts to rumours of plans to arrest him after leaving office

Governor of Ekiti State Ayodele Fayose says those waiting to arrest him after leaving office will wait in vain.

Fayose stated this during an interview on politics today, a programme on Channels Television. According to Fayose, he has defended Nigerians and he does not owe anybody an apology for his actions.

He accused the Economic and Financial crime commission (EFCC) of becoming a persecutor instead of being a prosecutor.

“Those waiting for me will wait in vain, I am Peter the rock.

“I have done everything, I have defended Nigerians and i have no apology and i will never have one, ” Fayose noted.

He vowed to support any candidate that emerges as PDP governorship aspirant in Ekiti State.

On his bid for Presidency 2019, Fayose maintained that he was still in the race and he is the most experienced man in this government to fix Nigeria.

“I am going to run a very beautiful campaign, Nigerian wants a man that can fix Nigeria, I serve with President Obasanjo, Yaradua was my colleague, I serve in Jonathan administration, I am in Buhari’s administration. I am the most experienced person in government today” Fayose noted.

