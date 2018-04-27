Thousands of residents marooned in Kilifi, Tana River as Sabaki river bursts its banks - Hivisasa — Nigeria Today

Thousands of residents marooned in Kilifi, Tana River as Sabaki river bursts its banks – Hivisasa
|
Hivisasa
|
Thousands of residents marooned in Kilifi, Tana River as Sabaki river bursts its banks
Hivisasa
The flood disaster in Kilifi and Tana River County has reached out of proportion following the increased water levels that has left thousands of residents marooned and stranded after River Sabaki and River Tana broke their banks. Currently both the …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!