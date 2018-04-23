 Thousands Of Zimbabwean Nurses Return To Work — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Thousands Of Zimbabwean Nurses Return To Work

Posted on Apr 23, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Thousands of Zimbabwean nurses who had been on strike returned to work on Monday. Their union stated that fresh negotiations were expected in their stand-off with the government. Around 15,000 nurses contesting for better working conditions and pay walked out of public hospitals a week ago. The government responded quickly sacking them, as it tried […]

The post Thousands Of Zimbabwean Nurses Return To Work appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.