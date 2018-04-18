 Threats against Malema can't be ignored: security expert - Times LIVE — Nigeria Today
Threats against Malema can’t be ignored: security expert – Times LIVE

Threats against Malema can't be ignored: security expert
Allegations about a plot to assassinate Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema cannot be ignored and must be acted upon quickly. This is the view of Jasmine Opperman director of the Africa Terrorism Research and Analysis Consortium. Opperman
