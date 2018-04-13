Three Brothers Found Dead In A Locked Vehicle — Nigeria Today

Three Brothers Found Dead In A Locked Vehicle

In Okwelle in the Onuimo Local Government Area of Imo State on Friday, three brothers were found dead in a parked vehicle in the village all were between the ages of two and five. The names of the children were given as, Saviour Nweke, 5; Salvation Nweke 3; and Precious Nweke, 2. Andrew Enwerem, the […]

