 Three KRA officials arrested, Mandrax seized at Eldoret airport - The Star, Kenya — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Three KRA officials arrested, Mandrax seized at Eldoret airport – The Star, Kenya

Posted on Apr 28, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


The Star, Kenya

Three KRA officials arrested, Mandrax seized at Eldoret airport
The Star, Kenya
Three KRA officials were arrested with a huge consignment of Mandrax at Eldoret International airport on Friday. They were nabbed after police acted on reports that the drugs, concealed as vitamins, were being trafficked at the airport frequently. A

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.