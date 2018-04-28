Three KRA officials arrested, Mandrax seized at Eldoret airport - The Star, Kenya — Nigeria Today

Three KRA officials arrested, Mandrax seized at Eldoret airport – The Star, Kenya
The Star, Kenya
Three KRA officials arrested, Mandrax seized at Eldoret airport
The Star, Kenya
Three KRA officials were arrested with a huge consignment of Mandrax at Eldoret International airport on Friday. They were nabbed after police acted on reports that the drugs, concealed as vitamins, were being trafficked at the airport frequently. A …
