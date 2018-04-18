Three Nigerian University Students Killed by Tree During Excursion to Cameroon — Nigeria Today

Three Nigerian University Students Killed by Tree During Excursion to Cameroon

A falling Mahogany tree at a wildlife park in northern Cameroon killed three students of the Taraba State University who were on a school trip. “Following a tornado, a tree fell on to a group of Nigerian students staying in Bouba Ndjida national park,” regional governor Jean Abate Edi’i said. Sixteen students were also […]

