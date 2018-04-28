 Thrift Collection Should Be Done With Wisdom – Glo's Professor Johnbull - Independent Newspapers Limited — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Thrift Collection Should Be Done With Wisdom – Glo’s Professor Johnbull – Independent Newspapers Limited

Posted on Apr 28, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Thrift Collection Should Be Done With Wisdom – Glo's Professor Johnbull
Independent Newspapers Limited
The TV drama series sponsored by Globacom, 'Professor Johnbull', will this week focus on the time-tested traditional banking system of saving money and pooling resources together to expand businesses called “osusu” or thrift collection. Aptly titled

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.