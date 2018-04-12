Through Duterte, PH officially issues apology for death of 8 HK tourists - Inquirer.net — Nigeria Today

Through Duterte, PH officially issues apology for death of 8 HK tourists – Inquirer.net
|
Inquirer.net
|
Through Duterte, PH officially issues apology for death of 8 HK tourists
Inquirer.net
In this file photo taken on August 23, 2010, Philippine policemen take position as they start their attack on a hijacked tourist bus in Manila. AFP FILE PHOTO. President Rodrigo Duterte for the first time apologized on Thursday to Hong Kong for the …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!