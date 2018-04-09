THROWBACK | Old Age Will Limit My Performance – Buhari — Nigeria Today

THROWBACK | Old Age Will Limit My Performance – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has admitted that his age would limit his performance as the President of Nigeria.

Come December 17, 2015, Buhari, who was a military governor at 33 and Head of State at the age of 40, will turn 73. He now says he would have loved being a President when he was at a younger age.

Speaking with Nigerians resident in South Africa on Monday after taking part in the 25th assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union in Johannesburg, Buhari said:

“I wish I became Head of State when I was a governor, just a few years as a young man. Now at 72, there is a limit to what I can do.”

Despite his advancement in age however, Buhari gave assurances that his administration would make a difference. He said what brought him to his current position was his love for the country. The President promised that his administration would “kill” corruption before it wrecks the nation.

“Our government is determined to secure the country, manage the economy, create employment and fight corruption. Some articulate writers have said if we do not kill corruption, corruption will kill Nigeria. This APC administration intends to kill corruption in Nigeria. We will do our best, I assure you,” Buhari stated.

