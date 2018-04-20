Thugs invade Abia APC Secretariat, cart away valuables [PHOTOS] — Nigeria Today

Thugs invade Abia APC Secretariat, cart away valuables [PHOTOS]

Men suspected to be thugs on Friday invaded the secretariats of the Abia state chapter of the All Progressives Congress, carting away cash belonging to the party. DAILY POST correspondent reports that two suspects were arrested by the police in connection with the invasion. Reacting on the alleged invasion of the APC Secretariats, the Abia […]

Thugs invade Abia APC Secretariat, cart away valuables [PHOTOS]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

