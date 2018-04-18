 Thugs Invade Senate Chambers, Snatch Mace — Nigeria Today
Thugs Invade Senate Chambers, Snatch Mace

Posted on Apr 18, 2018

Damilola Oyedele in Abuja

There was commotion Wednesday morning at the National Assembly as unidentified thugs invaded the Senate Chambers and escaped with the mace.

The mace is the symbol of authority of the parliament.

The thugs entered the chambers while plenary was already ongoing, with the Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu presiding.

Senate President Bukola Saraki is currently away in Washington attending the World Bank/IMF meetings.

In an interesting twist, Senator Ovie Omo Agege, who was suspended by the Senate last week, was spotted in the chamber.

The invaders escaped with the mace despite the presence of security men and the Sergeant at Arms.

The Senate is currently in a closed door session.

More to follow…

The post Thugs Invade Senate Chambers, Snatch Mace appeared first on THISDAYLIVE.

