Tickets To 'Lagos Bridal Fashion Week' Is Now Available — Nigeria Today

Tickets To ‘Lagos Bridal Fashion Week’ Is Now Available

You can now purchase your tickets to Lagos Bridal Fashion Week. Lagos Bridal Fashion Week is the ultimate destination for bridal fashion.

Members of the public are invited to experience interactive displays from a selection of the best global wedding suppliers and bridal designers.

Guests should look forward to:

Designer installations by Andrea Iyamah, April by Kunbi and Mai Atafo

Runway shows featuring designers from Africa, UK and USA. For the daily schedule, click here

The Bridal Boutique featuring exhibitions, pop up stores retailing bridal fashion items and private consultation rooms with your favourite local and international designers

Masterclass sessions with industry experts

One on one consultations with international bridal fashion designers. Book a consultation now

The event will be held from the 4th -6th at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel.

Time: 10 am to 10 pm.

Available for purchase are regular tickets at N3000 per day, a ticket bundle of N8000 for all 3 days and VIP tickets at N10,000 per day. Tickets for the runway show can be purchased here

Lagos Bridal Fashion Week is organised by Call Her Classic Agency (@callherclassic).

Lagos Bridal Fashion Week is proudly sponsored by Airtel, CocaCola, GTBank, Aiteo, Prudent Energy, SAHCOL, Delta Airlines, RwandAir.

For Exhibition Enquiries: [email protected]

For Press Enquiries: [email protected]

Follow us on Instagram: @lagosbridalfw

