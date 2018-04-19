Timaya Shares Photos of his Magnificent Multi-Million Naira Mansion — Nigeria Today

Egberi papa 1 of Bayelsa or Timaya as he is fondly called is giving us money goals in his latest Instagram update this easter season.

The 37 year old Port Harcourt born singer shared online, pictures of his finished building project. The mansion is reportedly located in Lekki.

The house is so breathtakingly beautiful, you would think, you walked into a dream. The house has a pent house that looks like a fairy tale and a big walk in closet.



He captioned it, “I miss home…”.

See more photos below;