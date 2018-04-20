Timi Dakolo proudly shows off his handsome dad (Photo) — Nigeria Today

Timi Dakolo proudly shows off his handsome dad (Photo)
There’s no doubt Timi Dakolo is one of the foremost male vocalists in Nigeria. The singer is a family man and shows of happy moments with them regularly on his social media page.
Few moments ago, the singer took to his IG page to show off his dad.
He caption;
MY FATHER IS A BABY BOY ANYDAY.. THIS MAN IS MORE THAN 60 YEARS OLD
