Timi Dakolo sends a message all Big Brother Naija contestants — Nigeria Today

Timi Dakolo sends a message all Big Brother Naija contestants

Timi Dakolo has reached out to contestants of the just concluded Big Brother Naija, in a post on Instagram, telling them to have a plan.

According to him, Nigerians are experts in moving on, thus, they have to find ways to stay relevant after all the charade of photos, media tours and interviews.

Recall that top Nigerian comedian, Funnybone also dished out an advice for housemates of the 2018 edition of the Big Brother Naija Reality show, just days after the show got met its end.

The comedian who advised all housemates to grab all they can now as Nigerians are like a moving train – they pause to observe and admire, afterwards they keep moving without looking back – admitted that Africa and Nigerians have never been this entertained before and so the housemates should make the best of what they have now.

In advising them, he disclosed that a certain housemate was called for a movie role, but she said she was busy with meeting and greeting fans.

