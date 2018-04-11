Tin-can Customs records 24% increase in Q1’18 revenue collection — Nigeria Today

Tin-can Customs records 24% increase in Q1’18 revenue collection

By Godwin Oritse & Godfrey Bivbere

THE Tin-Can Island Customs Command of the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, recorded a 24 percent increase in its revenue generation in the first quarter 2018 (Q1’18) as it raked-in N76.78 billion against N61.9 billion in the corresponding period of 2017.

In a statement signed by the Public Relations officer of the Command, Mr. Uche Ejesieme, Comptroller of the Command, Musa Abdullahi said that efforts towards enhancing efficiency and productivity in line with statutory mandate appears to be yielding results as evident in the quantum leap of the Command’s revenue in the first quarter.

Abdullahi stated: “Though the first quarter of each year is usually synonymous with low volume of trade, the migration to NICIS II platform by the Command, also contributed to some hiccups that affected declarations, but which we have surmounted.”

He however reiterated his resolve to ensure that adequate measures are put in place to enable the Command fulfill its statutory mandate, stating that his concept of continuous Stakeholder Engagement, Training and Re-training Officers as well as Trade Facilitations model will be leveraged on for better service delivery.

The Controller stressed that deliberate and concerted efforts were being made to ensure that the policies and programs of the Command are tailored towards achieving enhanced efficiency, while promoting competitiveness in the trade value chain.

