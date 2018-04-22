Tincan Customs chief to implement 48-hour cargo clearance - New Telegraph Newspaper — Nigeria Today

Tincan Customs chief to implement 48-hour cargo clearance – New Telegraph Newspaper
|
New Telegraph Newspaper
|
Tincan Customs chief to implement 48-hour cargo clearance
New Telegraph Newspaper
Customs Area Controller (CAC), Tin Can Island Port Command, Musa Baba Abdullahi has reiterated the command's unshaken commitment to achieve 48hour cargo clearance from the port without compromising revenue collection and national security. The customs …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!