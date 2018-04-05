Tinder begins testing a new video looping feature to add to profiles — Nigeria Today

Tinder begins testing a new video looping feature to add to profiles

Tinder announced it is testing a new feature that allows users to swipe through more than just photos. With Loops, you’ll be able to create a two-second loop from an existing video that you can add to your profile.

The post Tinder begins testing a new video looping feature to add to profiles appeared first on Digital Trends.

