 Tinubu intervenes in waste managers, LASG rift — Nigeria Today
Tinubu intervenes in waste managers, LASG rift

Posted on Apr 28, 2018 in News | 0 comments

National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Bola Tinubu, says the lingering issue of waste management in Lagos State will soon be resolved. Tinubu gave the assurance on Friday in Lagos during a meeting with the Association of Waste Managers of Nigeria (AWAM), otherwise known as PSP. He said that there was the […]

