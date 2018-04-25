Tinubu receives autographed glove from Anthony Joshua - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Tinubu receives autographed glove from Anthony Joshua – The Punch



The Punch Tinubu receives autographed glove from Anthony Joshua

The Punch

Oluwakemi Abimbola. A boxing glove autographed by Nigerian-born boxing champion, Anthony Joshua, has been delivered to All Progressives Congress chieftain, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday. The glove was presented to the former governor of Lagos State …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

