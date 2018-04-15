 Tinubu visits Buhari in London [PHOTOS] — Nigeria Today
Tinubu visits Buhari in London [PHOTOS]

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, a national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Sunday, visited President Muhammadu Buhari in London. Recall that Buhari departed Abuja for London shortly after declaring his re-election bid last Monday. Buhari had hosted Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury at the Abuja House, London, since he arrived Queensland. While in the […]

