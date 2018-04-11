 Tiny injectable chip could be used for long-term alcohol monitoring — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Tiny injectable chip could be used for long-term alcohol monitoring

Posted on Apr 11, 2018 in Health, News, Technology | 0 comments

Researchers at the University of California San Diego have developed a tiny ultra-low power biosensor that’s designed to be injected into the body for continuous alcohol monitoring.

The post Tiny injectable chip could be used for long-term alcohol monitoring appeared first on Digital Trends.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.