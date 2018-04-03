 Tiv fault calls for state of emergency in Benue - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Tiv fault calls for state of emergency in Benue – Vanguard

Tiv fault calls for state of emergency in Benue
MAKURDI—THE President General of Tiv Youths Organization, TYO, Timothy Hembaor, has condemned the statement credited to the leadership of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency in Benue State
