 “Tiwa Savage is forcing herself on Wizkid” – Singer, Kimora Claims - Information Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

“Tiwa Savage is forcing herself on Wizkid” – Singer, Kimora Claims – Information Nigeria

Posted on Apr 30, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Information Nigeria

“Tiwa Savage is forcing herself on Wizkid” – Singer, Kimora Claims
Information Nigeria
The past few months has had Nigerian singing sensations, Tiwa Savage and Wizkid on some special kinda chemistry and many are of the notion that there's more to it than their music duet. There've been rumours flying across social media that both singers

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.