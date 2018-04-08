Tiwa Savage plans London show — Nigeria Today

Tiwa Savage plans London show

MAVIN Records first lady, Tiwa Savage, is set to host a show in London by August. Already working her social media handles even though the show is in five months time, the mother of one has been urging her fans to purchase tickets for the show wich will hold at the O2 Arena on August […]

The post Tiwa Savage plans London show appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

