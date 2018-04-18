 To renew licences, teachers 'must have healthcare skills' - The Standard — Nigeria Today
To renew licences, teachers ‘must have healthcare skills’ – The Standard

To renew licences, teachers 'must have healthcare skills'
Knowledge in healthcare will be among the considerations for promotions and renewing teaching licences for all 340,000 secondary school teachers. This is a strategy by the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) to support President Uhuru Kenyatta's medical
