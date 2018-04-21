Tobi Adewole: It'll be an honour to play for Nigeria - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Tobi Adewole: It’ll be an honour to play for Nigeria – Vanguard
Tobi Adewole: It'll be an honour to play for Nigeria
By Jacob Ajom. Amidst a dearth of outstanding defenders in the national team, a young Nigerian defender, Tobi Adewole is making waves in the United States where he plies his professional trade. The 22 year old centre back who plays for Riverhounds in …
USL strongman, Tobi Adewole, knocks on Eagles' door
Moses, Iwobi inspire Adewole to pick Nigeria over America
