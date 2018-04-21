 Today Apr 21 Global X MSCI Portugal ETF (PGAL) Reduces 0.39% - US Index Live — Nigeria Today
Today Apr 21 Global X MSCI Portugal ETF (PGAL) Reduces 0.39% – US Index Live

Posted on Apr 21, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Macon Daily

Today Apr 21 Global X MSCI Portugal ETF (PGAL) Reduces 0.39%
US Index Live
April 21, 2018 – By Margaret Staats. Global X MSCI Portugal ETF (NYSEARCA:PGAL) has negative Apr 21 day. The ETF reached $12.71 per share after 0.39% change. It has 51.09M net assets and 1.00% volatility for the month. Till now 7,179 shares traded
