Today’s Noisemakers: Ali Baba, Africa Facts Zone, Williams Uchemba, others — Nigeria Today

Today’s Noisemakers: Ali Baba, Africa Facts Zone, Williams Uchemba, others

Posted on Apr 10, 2018 in Opinion | 0 comments

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Ali Baba

The definition of ‘frenemies’.

To be honest: “If you can say NO to the drink, then ask for something more valuable like a course (as Ali Baba pointed out) please do“.

A real friend will listen and not be angered by such a request. But of course, many of us do not understand what friendship means.

2. Africa Facts Zone

Well…

3. Simi

The singer has come again with her ‘shots’.

Hopefully, it will hit the target this time.

4. Sewa

True though! Our ‘means of exchange’ has no value at all.

That is why some people will say: “Please let me hold on to this N1,000 if I break it now it has finished.”

5. Williams Uchemba

He says it: choose wisely.

6. Ali McHenri

Guess we can judge you by this belief too?

