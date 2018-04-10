Today’s Noisemakers: Ali Baba, Africa Facts Zone, Williams Uchemba, others — Nigeria Today

Today’s Noisemakers: Ali Baba, Africa Facts Zone, Williams Uchemba, others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Ali Baba

The definition of ‘frenemies’.

To be honest: “If you can say NO to the drink, then ask for something more valuable like a course (as Ali Baba pointed out) please do“.

A real friend will listen and not be angered by such a request. But of course, many of us do not understand what friendship means.

2. Africa Facts Zone

A Cameroonian Minister commissioning an ATM. pic.twitter.com/VrMXYhxVKz — Africa Facts Zone (@AfricaFactsZone) April 10, 2018

Well…

3. Simi

The singer has come again with her ‘shots’.

shot my shot — Simi (@SympLySimi) April 10, 2018

Hopefully, it will hit the target this time.

4. Sewa

The best way to save money these days is not going out. Dear, once u open the door going out… Voom !!! 5k is gone already. — Sewa (@Duchess_Tweets) April 10, 2018

True though! Our ‘means of exchange’ has no value at all.

That is why some people will say: “Please let me hold on to this N1,000 if I break it now it has finished.”

5. Williams Uchemba

He says it: choose wisely.

6. Ali McHenri

Truth is, people will always be governed by their beliefs. If you believe that a spiritual force that you didn't offend or faaak with can come from no where and shift the pant of your destiny…. well, it can If you don't believe it…. it can't — ALI, 4D KULTURR (@Ali_McHenri) April 10, 2018

Guess we can judge you by this belief too?

Read » Today's Noisemakers: Ali Baba, Africa Facts Zone, Williams Uchemba, others on YNaija

This post was syndicated from YNaija.

