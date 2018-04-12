 Today’s Noisemakers: Chude Jideonwo, PDP, the reaction to Shehu Sani’s case with the Nigerian Police, others — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Today’s Noisemakers: Chude Jideonwo, PDP, the reaction to Shehu Sani’s case with the Nigerian Police, others

Posted on Apr 12, 2018 in Opinion | 0 comments

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

1. Chude Jideonwo

There is no other positive line of reasoning that counters what Chude has said:

Bring up a counter argument, let us set up a committee to look into it.

At least, he is not trying to ‘disturb’ our brains with deep stuff this time around.

2. Baddman

See this one oo, what if Barcelona loses?

Some replies:

3. PDP

Are these tweets the opinions of the handler or the party itself?

Whatsoever happened to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo or what is this about?

We need an opposition party not some lousy party that thinks “Nigerians at large” are stupid enough not to understand anything.

4. Bolanle

5. Henry Shield

It’s just confusion.

Later, the presidency will make an attempt to clarify President Buhari’s statement.

Smh!!

6. Abubakar Kareto

Walahi! Too much drama.

From Dino Melaye to Shehu Sani.

7. Onome

Sometimes we need to kidnap some people and flog them six strokes of koboko.

This one wants some people to start thinking about their lives now.

Read » Today’s Noisemakers: Chude Jideonwo, PDP, the reaction to Shehu Sani’s case with the Nigerian Police, others on YNaija

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.