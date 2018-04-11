 Today’s Noisemakers: Farooq Kperogi, Kaduna government, Dipo Awojide, others — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Today’s Noisemakers: Farooq Kperogi, Kaduna government, Dipo Awojide, others

Posted on Apr 11, 2018 in Opinion | 0 comments

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

1. Idris

How does Idris know this?

Since we want to believe that he is a member of the ‘outward’ community and knows nothing about what is going on ‘inwardly’ in graves.

2. Nasir El-Rufai

Sometimes, we should sit back and commend some political office holders for their work. They might be ‘stubborn’ oo but…

Before you start condemning the meagre pay, remember it sums up to N171,390,000 monthly.

3. Dipo Awojide

Be inspired, be responsible.

The message: Work hard and create a better future for the coming generation.

4. Sammy

Shoot your shot!

Just like one singer said: “If you love somebody tell am you love am ehhh, it does no crime, no crime at all“.

Imagine if he had remained timid and someone else came up, just imagine.

5. Farooq Kperogi

When a president talks like that, he shows that he is determined to undermine all attempts at national cohesion.

Unless the Presidency comes out to ‘clarify’ that statement, as they usually do, we must condemn such ‘open-field war against other ethnic groups‘.

6. Elvis Tunde

Lawal innocently tweeted but some people are just wicked. They cannot look and pass.

7. Dominic Ashimwe

My prayer for you now! –Amen?

A post shared by Dominic Ashimwe (@dominicashimwe) on

Amen?

Amen!!!

If you see and understand the suffering all over the world, you cannot but be moved to tears.

8. Troublemaker

Please, can we ask this guy was doing when he was typing this?

As for me, I feel he was probably trying out Jamaican weed.

Understand wetin?

Read » Today’s Noisemakers: Farooq Kperogi, Kaduna government, Dipo Awojide, others on YNaija

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.