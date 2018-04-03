 Today’s Noisemakers: Festus Keyamo takes us through memory lane, Kate Henshaw, Shehu Sani, others — Nigeria Today
Today’s Noisemakers: Festus Keyamo takes us through memory lane, Kate Henshaw, Shehu Sani, others

Posted on Apr 3, 2018 in Opinion | 0 comments

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Jaybee

Shebi you people can see what someone is saying?

Receive slap for no identifiable reason and does not complain?

2. Sire Habbibb

No oo! It is the government that is responsible oo (in Nigerian terms).

For instance, is it not the government that is responsible for marriage problems?

3. Uncle Raju

I tell you. A whole continent indeed.

The love for Wizkid is massive! His fans might do anything to support him.

4. Dipo Awojide

“No one has two heads”.

Dipo has said: “Work hard and smart” and I add: “Legally please“.

5. Festus Keyamo

Before that though:

6. Faithfulness

How they get the adjectives in front of the colours baffles somebody.

7. Shehu Sani

Fraternities rule every government in the world.

In Nigeria, the ‘cabal’ rules – unfortunately.

8. Mr Coco

I really do not understand why you ‘people’ won’t leave Ibadan people alone.

So you are saying that there are no fine girls in Ibadan ehn? You mean they all look like witc… (ask me later).

The antecedent:

9. Kate Henshaw

Sigh! Just like the smoke in and around Olusosun near Ojota, Lagos.

