Today’s Noisemakers: Frank Edwards, Sam Adeyemi, Seun Kuti, others — Nigeria Today

Today’s Noisemakers: Frank Edwards, Sam Adeyemi, Seun Kuti, others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from yesterday and today:

1. FRSC

Motorists and Bike Riders are expected to reduce their speed to zero upon approaching a zebra crossing to allow pedestrians cross the road safely.

They have equal rights as a road user. #FRSCCares #Drivesafe pic.twitter.com/isHRhrthLk — FRSC, NIGERIA (@FRSCNigeria) April 16, 2018

If only they will understand this.

Most motorists in Nigeria think the road is for automobiles alone, the reason they attempt, every time, to break the leg of a pedestrian.

2. Kwabena

Happiness is a choice, not a result. Nothing will make you happy until you choose to be happy. — Kwabena (@_ohenekunta) April 16, 2018

Choose to be happy o! my people.

3. Frank Edwards

Hmm… oro agba!

Everyone has a talent. Stop complaining – it hides the real evil. Groom, nurture your talents and show the world what you have got.

4. Sam Adeyemi

There is no right time to do the wrong thing. There can be a wrong time to do the right thing. I pray the Spirit of God will guide you to do the right things today and everyday. You will fulfill destiny. — Sam Adeyemi (@sam_adeyemi) April 17, 2018

The wise leader speaks and prays… Amen?

Amen!

5. Seun Kuti

Aunty Ezekwesili,dis sametin was going on wen u dey govt with Mr Big Tif,sotey u become ministers,wetin u do about am den,na now u no dey power u wan teach us: Discretionary allocations stifling oil industry’s growth – Ezekwesili – Punch Newspapers https://t.co/iJfjZOlkNq — Seun Anikulapo Kuti (@RealSeunKuti) April 17, 2018

6. Ola

Being ugly doesn't mean you should remain indoors. Move out you might be featured in a horror movie. — Ola Of Lagos (@ItsHimOla) April 17, 2018

Some people just need to be tied to a bench and flogged.

Big head!

7. Ronke

‘Iya oni Jersey’ points out a social media phenomenon.

Lmaoooooo will never understand vendors that use their business account to wish their personal account happy birthday acting as if they are not the one running both accounts

"happy birthday to our CEO" — IYA ONI JERSEY (@The_Ronke) April 17, 2018

Aunty… is it your wish?

8. Adekunle Gold

The singer is asking something.

I wonder how you people sleep at night with this double standard life ya living. — KING AG (@adekunleGOLD) April 17, 2018

Well…people do worse and will still sleep.

Like killing innocents and showing no remorse!

9. MI Abaga

@iam_Davido is an amazing artist and business man.. our industry is better for having him in it.. respect where it is due — Yung denzL (@MI_Abaga) April 17, 2018

Bros, release the song already, stop putting fans on: ‘if you know you know’.

10. Sega

Mark my words, the crucible of loquacious demagogues & ideologues prancing over the certification to finally superintend over mendacity will soon be visited by a deep seethed Dickensian misery. They’ll get this later, for it is hard to talk substance when emotions are high. https://t.co/uI9IdYlJVZ — SEGA L’éveilleur® (@segalink) April 17, 2018

Reacting to Festus Keyamo’s confirmation that he has been given a Buhari-campaign appointment.

Then someone replies:

If you are trying pass a message and your targeted audience fail to decode it, then your message has not been effectively communicated, examine yourself and make necessary corrections sir. — egbon jimmy (@jimmy_theblue) April 17, 2018

Bros will not have it:

If you are trying to normalize stupidity and docility you can always use crayons to paint a more colorful picture on your own TL. If it doesn’t make sense to you it simply means you are not my audience. This is Twitter not Facebook, I’m not here to change your soiled diapers. https://t.co/JlAbs1uhkf — SEGA L’éveilleur® (@segalink) April 17, 2018

Nawa oo!

Someone cannot play with you again?

But… What is this thing about Twitter users being more intelligent than Facebook users?

Is that even predominantly true?

Read » Today's Noisemakers: Frank Edwards, Sam Adeyemi, Seun Kuti, others on YNaija

