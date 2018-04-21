Todays Question: Is Arsene Wenger a legend??? — Nigeria Today

Todays Question: Is Arsene Wenger a legend???

The internet went agog yesterday after Arsene Wenger, Arsenal manager revealed he’s be stepping down after nearly 22 years. Wenger in his career as coach in Arsenal won 10 trophies. 3 League titles and a bunch of FA Cups.

No Champions League, No Club World Cup, N0 Europa League. whereas, Mourinho and Guardiola are sitting on 20+ major trophies each.

The question is, did Arsene Wenger underachieved at Arsenal? Is he a legend?

