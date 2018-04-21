 Todays Question: Is Arsene Wenger a legend??? — Nigeria Today
Todays Question: Is Arsene Wenger a legend???

Posted on Apr 21, 2018 in Sports

 

The internet went agog yesterday after Arsene Wenger, Arsenal manager revealed he’s be stepping down after nearly 22 years. Wenger in his career as coach in Arsenal won 10 trophies. 3 League titles and a bunch of FA Cups.

No Champions League, No Club World Cup, N0 Europa  League. whereas, Mourinho and Guardiola are  sitting on 20+ major trophies each.

The question is, did Arsene Wenger underachieved at Arsenal? Is he a legend?

