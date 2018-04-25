Togo: Mobile Money drives financial inclusion according to World Bank (Global Findex) - Togo First — Nigeria Today

Togo: Mobile Money drives financial inclusion according to World Bank (Global Findex) – Togo First
Togo First
Togo: Mobile Money drives financial inclusion according to World Bank (Global Findex)
Togo First
(Togo First) – In World Bank's latest Global Findex released April 19, it is shown that Togo has made considerable improvements in 2014-2017. Under the sub-Saharan Africa category, Togo indeed, over the period, recorded the financial inclusion rate …
